Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Insider Sells C$49,200.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,300.

Bruce Wayne Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 75,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$113,700.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.