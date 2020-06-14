Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Northrim BanCorp worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $150.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

NRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,300 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $123,782. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

