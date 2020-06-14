OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

