Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 116,865 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4,789.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $146.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

