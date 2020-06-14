Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 63,108 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

