Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Franco Nevada worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $152.70. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.