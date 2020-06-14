Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $80.20 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

