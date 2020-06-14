Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,032 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Foot Locker worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,909 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,165 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 420,955 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Cfra cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

