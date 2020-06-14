Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

