Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 34,047 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Bancolombia worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

