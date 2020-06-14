Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan acquired 10,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $148,553.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,850 shares of company stock worth $999,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

