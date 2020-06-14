Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,750 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 269,053 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

