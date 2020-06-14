Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WABCO worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in WABCO in the first quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in WABCO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WABCO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

