Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Telefonica Brasil worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 120.29%.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

