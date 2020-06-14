Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,724,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,264,000 after purchasing an additional 352,390 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after buying an additional 173,724 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after buying an additional 850,459 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,674,000 after buying an additional 744,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

