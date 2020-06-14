Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Deutsche Bank worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 228,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE DB opened at $9.39 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.