Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,672 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,325.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

