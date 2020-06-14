Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 70,716 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.22 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

