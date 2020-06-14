Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Godaddy worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.26 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,547.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $745,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,187,343.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,886 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,156. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

