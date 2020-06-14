Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 18,435 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 79.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.23 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

