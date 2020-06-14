Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 4,072 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,324,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.