Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Twilio worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Twilio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,416 shares of company stock worth $60,962,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $191.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $209.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

