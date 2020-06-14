Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Telefonica worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 1,436,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 43.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 495,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Telefonica by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 477,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Telefonica S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

