Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,374,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,409,000 after purchasing an additional 411,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,648,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

