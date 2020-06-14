Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,166,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,232,000.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Shares of LGND opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

