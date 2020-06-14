Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 248,895 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248,895 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Korea Electric Power worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEP opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

