Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 60,581 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,581 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of IAA worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE IAA opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

