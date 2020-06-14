Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 999,112 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 999,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 79.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 285.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 1.07. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.