Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGLN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.