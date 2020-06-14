PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

PBFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered PBF Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

NYSE PBFX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.74. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $93.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. Equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PBF Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 73.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PBF Logistics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

