Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

