Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 15,700 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 1,183,274 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.68 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

