Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after buying an additional 189,609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 259,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TCO opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.