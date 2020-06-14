Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quanta Services by 25.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $7,548,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $3,966,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

