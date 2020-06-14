Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PVH worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.02. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.