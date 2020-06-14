Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,500 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

ATH opened at $31.00 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

