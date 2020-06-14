Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,332,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

PE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Parsley Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

