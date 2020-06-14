Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

RXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $28.69 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

