Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Royal Gold by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $11,894,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

