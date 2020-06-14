Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Store Capital by 30.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Store Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,813,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,951,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STOR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

