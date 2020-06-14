Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.08. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.