Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.40.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $438.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.34. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $499.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.63, for a total value of $4,846,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,451,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock worth $39,120,021 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

