Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

