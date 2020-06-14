Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

