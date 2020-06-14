Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,215 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 110.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,337,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 33,955.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,774,387.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817 in the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

