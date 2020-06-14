Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,966 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after purchasing an additional 606,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $74,818,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 201,635 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 440,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,793.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,419.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

