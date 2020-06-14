Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,688,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,844,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $54.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

