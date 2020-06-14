US Bancorp DE Has $484,000 Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

