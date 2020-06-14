US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Citigroup lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

