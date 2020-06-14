Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 11.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,423,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after buying an additional 151,297 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 141.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

